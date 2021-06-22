Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Winslow man arrested in connection with campsite homicide

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A Winslow man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in northern Arizona, authorities said Monday.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said 27-year-old Chad Lapointe was taken into custody last Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Lapointe had an altercation at a camp site in Forest Lakes with 27-year-old Brandon Franklin, who died on the scene from his injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said Monday that Lapointe remains in the county jail.

It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

500K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Coconino County, AZ
Winslow, AZ
Crime & Safety
Coconino County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Winslow, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campsite#Forest Lakes#Northern Arizona#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy