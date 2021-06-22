Benefits beyond indulgence: Chocolate consumers in South Korea have healthier lifestyles and diets
Chocolate consumers appear to have healthier lifestyles and dietary habits, as well as better metabolic profiles, a new South Korean study has found. The study, conducted by Chungnam National University in South Korea, analysed the chocolate consumption habits, lifestyles, dietary habits and metabolic syndrome profiles of 6,982 South Korean adults aged between 19 to 64 years of age using data from the 2014–2016 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.www.confectionerynews.com