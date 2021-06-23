Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX's Starlink expects it can provide global coverage around September

By Paulina Duran
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
SpaceX Starlink 5 satellites are pictured in the sky seen from Svendborg on South Funen, Denmark April 21, 2020. Picture taken with long exposure. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS/Files

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - (This June 22 story was refiled to correct Shotwell's surname.)

Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, expects to be able to provide continuous global coverage by around September but will then need to seek regulatory approvals, its president Gwynne Shotwell said on Tuesday.

"We've successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like September timeframe," she told a Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) technology conference via webcast.

"But then we have regulatory work to go into every country and get approved to provide telecoms services."

Starlink, which has said it plans to deploy 12,000 satellites in total at a cost of roughly $10 billion, currently offers beta services in 11 countries, Shotwell said.

In May, Musk said the low-Earth orbiting satellite network had received more than 500,000 preorders for its internet service and anticipates no technical problems meeting demand. read more

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission this year approved SpaceX's plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access. read more

Starlink is one of a growing number of makers of small satellites that also includes Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) Kuiper, Britain's OneWeb, venture capital-backed Planet, and Raytheon Technologies Corp's (RTX.N) Blue Canyon Technologies. read more

