Billie Eilish Apologizes for Lip-Syncing Racist Slur in Old Video
Videos of a 13- or 14-year-old Billie Eilish have surfaced on TikTok that appear to show the singer using or mouthing a racial slur and making fun of non-English speakers. One video shows Eilish singing along to Tyler, the Creator’s song, “Fish,” which uses the anti-Asian slur “ch***.” TikTokers claim the other video shows Eilish making fun of accents. Eilish took to Instagram Stories to explain the latter video and apologize for the former.www.vulture.com