WDWNT Daily Recap (6/21/21): New Details for 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Airing Tomorrow, Salt & Straw Ice Cream Coming to Disney Springs, Disney Installing Giant Display on International Drive, and More

As the year — and vaccine distribution — progresses, Walt Disney World is becoming the hot spot for summer vacations!. Now that Disney has relaxed many pandemic-era restrictions, and with many more Disney fans heading to the parks to see fireworks and live entertainment again, Disney is thankfully adding more Park Passes to the Walt Disney World theme park reservation calendar, giving more opportunities for last-minute trips to Florida-based Guests and even out-of-state and international travelers. Here’s what we know so far after reviewing the calendar.