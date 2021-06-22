920th Rescue Wing Maintenance Shop Propels Wing Mission for Pave Hawk Helicopter, Combat King II Aircraft

There are strong indications that a mysterious boom heard in and around San Diego was from a supersonic aircraft on a training mission off the coast. Residents of San Diego County in South California, as well as other nearby areas, heard and felt at least one loud boom late yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey did not detect any earthquake activity at the time of this incident, which occurred at around 8:20 PM local time on June 8th, 2021, and that some are referring to as a "skyquake." There are strong indications that this was a sonic boom and flight tracking data available online does show an unidentified plane flying at supersonic speeds off the coast in a general area that regularly hosts military training exercises, among other military aviation activity, at around the same time. A U.S. Navy supercarrier was also training in the area yesterday.