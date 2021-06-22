Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

920th Rescue Wing Maintenance Shop Propels Wing Mission for Pave Hawk Helicopter, Combat King II Aircraft

 16 days ago

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 920th Rescue Wing depends on the 920th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Shop to ensure the engines of both the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft are maintained with expertise. "This engine shop supports the wing by doing the inspections, build-up, and...

Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

High Wing Vs Low Wing Aircraft

Aircraft have wings attached to the fuselage in one of two main ways – either above the fuselage (high wing) or below the mid-point of the fuselage (low wing). Large commercial jet aircraft tend to have low wings, and for a good reason. But others, including smaller training aircraft, propeller aircraft, military, and cargo aircraft, often have high wings. There are many differences, as this article explores.
MilitaryAviation Week

U.S. Army King Air 300 Special Mission Aircraft Hit Milestone

Special mission Beechcraft King Air 300 twin-turboprop aircraft used by the U.S. Army has surpassed 50,000 flight hours, Textron Aviation has announced. King Air 300 turboprops have been in service by the U.S. Army since 2009. “The Beechcraft King Air is the world leader in twin-turboprop special... Subscription Required. U.S....
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

This photo shows how the A-10’s sponson on the lower wing allows the Warthog to land with the gear up and still roll (and brake!), minimizing damage to the aircraft

Selection of the A-10 Thunderbolt II for CAS mission was based on the dramatic low altitude maneuverability, lethality, “get home safe” survivability, and mission capable maintainability designed into the jet by the Original Equipment Manufacturer Team from Fairchild Republic. Posted on 442d Fighter Wing Facebook Page, the impressive photo of...
Aerospace & Defensesandiegocountynews.com

Largest Marine aircraft wing kicks off exercise with long-range strike

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA–Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing begin Exercise Summer Fury 21 with a long-range maritime strike off the coast of Washington. Summer Fury is the largest Marine aviation exercise on the West Coast and provides 3rd MAW opportunity to improve warfighter readiness in support of a Marine Expeditionary Force maritime campaign.
Aerospace & Defenseintelligent-aerospace.com

Raytheon to build 565 AIM-9X Block II infrared-guided air-to-air missiles for U.S. Navy, Air Force, allies

PATUXENT RIVER NAS, Md. - U.S. Navy aerial warfare experts are asking Raytheon Technologies Corp. to build 565 AIM-9X precision short-range infrared-guided air-to-air missiles for jet fighters and other combat aircraft under terms of a $328.2 million contract announced last week, Military & Aerospace Electronics reports. Continue reading original article.
thedrive

Supersonic Aircraft Tracked Off San Diego Coincided With Mysterious "Skyquake"

There are strong indications that a mysterious boom heard in and around San Diego was from a supersonic aircraft on a training mission off the coast. Residents of San Diego County in South California, as well as other nearby areas, heard and felt at least one loud boom late yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey did not detect any earthquake activity at the time of this incident, which occurred at around 8:20 PM local time on June 8th, 2021, and that some are referring to as a "skyquake." There are strong indications that this was a sonic boom and flight tracking data available online does show an unidentified plane flying at supersonic speeds off the coast in a general area that regularly hosts military training exercises, among other military aviation activity, at around the same time. A U.S. Navy supercarrier was also training in the area yesterday.
Satellite Beach, FLspacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Retired U.S. Navy Captain, Satellite Beach Resident Gina Harden Set to Swim the English Channel

WATCH: Gina Harden, a resident of Satellite Beach for the past five years, retired with the rank of Captain and her military career was nothing short of spectacular. In 1982, she became only the seventh female diver in U.S. Navy history and at one time she was Officer in Charge of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Forward Headquarters in Afghanistan.
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
GQMagazine

The Productivity Secrets of the Air Force’s Disaster Gurus

Hurricane Florence was a day away from drowning the East Coast, but the airmen were at ease. The members of the Air Force’s 621st Contingency Response Wing—a unit designed to respond to natural disasters—could only guess at what was coming. A year earlier, when the United States had been battered by the one-two-three punch of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, nearly four hundred men and women from the 621st had deployed to help with the relief effort. If the storm now churning in the Atlantic made landfall with the ferocity of any of those disasters, a lot of the people I saw walking through McGuire Air Force Base would be launching into action within hours. And yet, no one looked rushed or harried. The gloomy weather made everything on the base seem like it was happening in slow motion—the giant arms of the storm had pressed clouds down on all of southern New Jersey, and the air was eerily still.

