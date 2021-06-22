Cancel
Fair Meadows Results Monday June 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

10th-$7,150, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:42.850. Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by Gospel Tiz Key-Queen of Night. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Gospel Tiz Joy124511-11-11-1½1-31-3C. Esquilin27.809.207.0012.90. Lilly Belle124143-hd3-½4-42-½2-1¾J. Medina3.002.601.60. Evening Storm119622-14-23-13-53-5F. Wethey, Jr.2.601.40. Markantony'squeen119456-26-36-104-34-4¾R. Cruz4.50. Ms. Wild Argument118734-hd2-12-hd5-15-1½O. Sanchez8.80. Yolonda124365-1½5-35-36-306-57½F. Manrrique26.40.

Sports

What is the Haskell Stakes: History and Favorites for 2021

Monmouth Park plays host to one of the most lucrative Grade 1s in the second half of the year in the United States. The Haskell Stakes has been won by legendary three-year-olds throughout its history, and some of the brightest stars will once again be in action for the renewal this year.
Louisiana State

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday June 22nd, 2021

4th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.520, 46.960, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.080. Scratched: Tale of Tensas, Sarah Adriana. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Quick Heat124444-hd3-22-21-3¾G. Mora4.003.002.201.00. Chatain's Gift119252-1½4-½4-½2-½B. Culp4.203.205.40. Lot'sa Silver124563-hd1-11-13-4¼O. Martinez3.607.50. Lady's Tribute1191165-45-34-1L. Hebert13.50. Glasshalffull119621-12-1½3-25-4½J. Guerrero3.60. Cyber City124335-hd666S. Saez5.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-5) 3...
Gambling

BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

1st_$45,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 2nd_$15,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 5f. 3rd_$20,000, mdn cl $20,000-$18,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$45,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 5th_$45,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. Thanks Maggio120Sirocco124. A. P. Pharoah124Istanbul124. Willy the Cobbler120Mayhem and Chaos120. 6th_$33,000, st alc, 3YO up...
Animals

BROWN'S CLOSE: A study in horse racing

In honor of the upcoming Independence Day holiday, and as part of America’s newfound freedom from COVID-19, I went to Louisville, Kentucky, and met up with a longtime friend who lives on the East Coast. We spent a day at the racetrack at Churchill Downs on one of the last days of the season.
Oldham County, KY

Horse Racing: Major Fed wins first race of 2021

Oldham County-based trainer Greg Foley’s first career Kentucky Derby horse, Major Fed, won his first race of 2021 on June 25 at Churchill Downs. The 4-year-old horse placed 10th in the 2020 Kentucky Derby for the Greg Foley Racing Stable, which has since trained the 2021 Derby’s fifth place finisher, O Besos.
Sports

Parx Results Wednesday June 30th, 2021

11th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.870, 47.380, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.720. Trainer: Kathleen Demasi. Winner: B F, 4, by The Factor-I'm Engaged. Scratched: Hot Little Number, Nikkis Kitten, A. C. Riggs, Sour Mash, Abilify, English...
Sports
UPI News

Maxfield, Letruska earn Breeders' Cup spots

June 28 (UPI) -- Maxfield and Letruska took star turns in weekend horse racing, winning the big events on closing weekend of the Churchill Downs meeting and earning Breeders' Cup berths for their efforts. Double Thunder and Behave Virginia put up early markers among the 2-year-olds, also with victories at...
Indiana State

Indiana Derby draws 46 nominations at Indiana Grand

The 27th running of the Grade 3 $300,000 Indiana Derby has drawn 46 nominations, including four starters from this year’s Kentucky Derby. The race is set for Wednesday, July 7 and will be complemented by the 26th running of the Grade 3 $200,000 Indiana Oaks. A total of six stakes are slated for the program with a first post set for 2:25 p.m.