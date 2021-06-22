Fair Meadows Results Monday June 21st, 2021
10th-$7,150, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:42.850. Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by Gospel Tiz Key-Queen of Night. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Gospel Tiz Joy124511-11-11-1½1-31-3C. Esquilin27.809.207.0012.90. Lilly Belle124143-hd3-½4-42-½2-1¾J. Medina3.002.601.60. Evening Storm119622-14-23-13-53-5F. Wethey, Jr.2.601.40. Markantony'squeen119456-26-36-104-34-4¾R. Cruz4.50. Ms. Wild Argument118734-hd2-12-hd5-15-1½O. Sanchez8.80. Yolonda124365-1½5-35-36-306-57½F. Manrrique26.40.