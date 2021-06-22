Cancel
Guest columnist: State tax cuts needed after citizens told to sacrifice

In the name of safety and at times part political theater, North Carolinians spent over a year following stringent emergency orders because of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses shuttered, citizens lost their livelihood, millions eschewed social events or celebrations of any kind. Many young people are still hampered by mask mandates in schools. A silver lining amidst all that sacrifice, North Carolina is uniquely positioned coming out of this pandemic to offer state income tax cuts. Lawmakers must make it happen for myriad reasons.

