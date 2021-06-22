Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

Health briefs 06.22.21

Brunswick News
 17 days ago

The Golden Isles YMCA has begun a program for individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in partnership with the College of Coastal Georgia Exercise Science program. This class will be offered every Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. and is focused on exercises that improve the strength and endurance of MS patients. These exercises range from yoga to water aerobics to dancing and will vary each week. The class is open to men and women of all ages and stages of multiple sclerosis.

thebrunswicknews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Brunswick, GA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Multiple Sclerosis#Race#Glynn Academy#The Golden Isles Ymca#Ms Wellness#Gitc#Brunswick High School#The Brunswick News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Yoga
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy