Health briefs 06.22.21

The Golden Isles YMCA has begun a program for individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in partnership with the College of Coastal Georgia Exercise Science program. This class will be offered every Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. and is focused on exercises that improve the strength and endurance of MS patients. These exercises range from yoga to water aerobics to dancing and will vary each week. The class is open to men and women of all ages and stages of multiple sclerosis.