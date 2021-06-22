Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Was Bobby Heenan Paired with Ric Flair in the WWF?

By Ryan Byers
411mania.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...

411mania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Bob Backlund
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Bobby Heenan
Person
Juventud Guerrera
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Brian Pillman
Person
John Cena
Person
Lou Thesz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Twitter#Hulkster#Wwwf#Hogan Heenan#The Rock N Wrestling#Sammartino Grand Wizard#Awa#Nwa#Aldis#Omega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Caught ‘Rigging’ WWE Thunderdome

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently released Lana. The Ravishing Russian recently recalled the ThunderDome and seems she was not in favor of the idea, rather she would prefer the crowd to cheer for her. But, it will happen once she joins a promotion after the 90-day non-compete clause expires. Lana...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Poses As Hulk Hogan After Shotgunning A Beer

On Sunday people all across the United States of America celebrated 4th of July, and Braun Strowman got into the holiday spirit by rocking a Beefamania shirt and shotgunning a Pabst Blue Ribbon. The former Universal Champion posted a video of himself shotgunning the beer, and after taking the drink down he followed up by doing a few of Hulk Hogan’s signature poses.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Forced’ Top WWE Star To Retire

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is undoubtedly one of the greatest stars of WWE but there was a time when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once told him he should never wrestle again when he had made several mistakes in a match. Mick Foley recalls what Vince McMahon said. Al...
WWE411mania.com

UPDATED: More On Backstage Reaction To DUI Arrest of Jimmy Uso, Rumor on WWE Fallout

UPDATE: Yesterday, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer commented on Jimmy Uso’s status following his DUI arrest on Twitter. According to Meltzer, as of Tuesday afternoon, there was no fallout yet from WWE on Jimmy Uso, and WWE has yet to release a statement either on the matter. Meltzer also reported that decisions regarding Uso, “whatever they may be,” will be instituted soon.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross On Why Vince McMahon Would Not Book Hulk Hogan Vs. Terry Funk PPV Match

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, former WWE commentator Jim Ross spoke about the great career of Terry Funk, who debuted in 1965. Ross discussed Funk’s run in WWE in the late 80s and how he never faced Hulk Hogan for the championship at a major pay-per-view outside of Saturday Night’s Main Event in 1986. The current AEW commentator spoke about Vince McMahon wanting Hogan to only face competitors in major feuds who looked realistic to beat Hogan in terms of size. Ross also mentioned how he brought in Mick Foley to feud with The Undertaker for that reason.
WWE411mania.com

WWF Wrestling Challenge (11.8.1986) Review

-Originally aired November 8, 1986. -Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. GEORGE “The Animal” STEELE & JUNKYARD DOG vs. JOE MIRTO & AL NAVARRO. -Mirto tries a sneak attack, and Steele totally ignores it and just starts beating the hell out of him. Steele tags Dog and Gorilla reacts like it’s some kind of brilliant strategy. We get the weirdest ending as Mirto just sandbags the shit out of an attempted slam, so Dog pretty much just puts him down and pins him. Referee counts two and stops even though Mirto didn’t kick out, and the referee, JYD, and Mirto just straight up have a conversation in plain sight, and the referee begins counting again, and this time he makes it to three. So the WWF had the means for post-production at that point but opted not to use them here. Hot garbage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Regrets’ Losing Star To AEW

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPWMania

Hulk Hogan Looks Back At The nWo Formation

Today is officially nWo Day. The pro wrestling world is celebrating 25 years of The New World Order today. The 1996 WCW Bash at The Beach pay-per-view saw WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash come together to form one of the, if not the, most famous stables in wrestling history.
WWEnewsbrig.com

Lex Luger dismisses ‘next Hulk Hogan’ claims

Lex Luger has clarified that he never saw himself as WWE’s long-term replacement for Hulk Hogan. In 1993, Hogan left WWE after almost a decade as the company’s marquee attraction. Following Hogan’s departure, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon turned Luger into an all-American babyface character and viewed him as Hogan’s possible successor.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (7/5): WWE RAW Review, Vince McMahon – Doudrop & Eva Marie

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer), and Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Backstage news on Vince McMahon’s impression of Doudrop and Eva Marie. Thanks to HelloFresh for being tonight’s sponsor! Go to HelloFresh.com/inc14 and use code inc14 for...
MLSDeadspin

25 years ago today, wrestling changed forever

That was Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s question when Hulk Hogan entered “The Bash At The Beach” in 1996 to join Scott Hall and Kevin Nash — though no one knew it at that moment. Heenan’s natural hatred of Hogan led him to suspect something was up (in kayfabe) It’s hard to think of another announcer’s call that is as singular and remembered as that one in wrestling. Maybe JR’s, “As God as my witness, he’s broken in half!” Or Jerry “The King” Lawler’s, “That’s it, he’s dead” — when both were describing Mick Foley’s match with Undertaker at Hell In A Cell. Or maybe that’s just in my head. And it tends to be filled with The Brain’s quips anyway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy