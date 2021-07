Tiburon, Belvedere and Marin County each plan to appeal a draft state mandate requiring cities to make way for significantly more affordable housing over the next eight years. Under the draft Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which breaks down the allotment of new housing that must be accommodated by jurisdiction, Tiburon would be required to plan for 649 new housing units in the 2023-2031 housing cycle, about eight times higher than what was allocated in the previous eight-year cycle. Belvedere would need to plan for 160 units, up from 16 units. The county is expected to plan for 3,569 units across its unincorporated areas, up from 185 units.