After a four-game road trip on the West Coast, Betnijah Laney and the New York Liberty (7-7, 3rd in Eastern Conference) returned home to host Candance Parker and the red-hot Chicago Sky (8-7, 2nd in Eastern Conference) for a two-game, home-and-home set. Winners of their last six games, Chicago was able to extend their win streak in Tuesday night’s contest against New York; however, on Thursday, the Liberty return to action to face the Sky again on their annual PRIDE Night looking to close out their home stand with a win.