NEWPORT, R.I. – Senior Chief Petty Officer Karen Tower, a native of Cookeville, joined the Navy for the opportunities the military offers. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always said I’d serve in the military to travel and earn my college degree,” said Tower. “I had a few family members that served before me, and they were certainly proud of my decision to join. My goal was to do four years and then return home and become a teacher, but plans changed after living the adventure and meeting my husband. Now, I love serving in the Navy. We will eventually settle down but for now, my family is enjoying this life.”