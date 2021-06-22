Milton, Elkhorn fall in sectional semifinal softball game

Milton and Elkhorn softball teams came up short Monday in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal games.

In Division 1, Oregon got back-to-back home runs from Megan Bloyer and Hailey Berman in the fourth inning in pulling away for a 6-1 win over Milton.

Milton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Oregon responded with six straight runs.

At Elkhorn, Burlington scored five runs in the seventh inning en route to a 9-6 victory at No. 1-seeded Elkhorn. The Demons got 10 hits from six different hitters.

The Elks, who finished 20-4, trailed 4-3 going into the seventh. The Demons scored five times in the top of the inning, making the Elks’ three-run bottom half of the inning not enough. Elkhorn starter Christina Crawford struck out 11.

OREGON 6, MILTON 1Milton 001 000 0—1 3 1

Oregon 001 500 x—6 8 1

Baker, Reif (6); Spilde

Leading hitters—Vanderhei (M) 2x3, Berman (O) 3x4. 2B—Vanderhei (M), Reif (M). HR—Bloyer (O), Berman (O)

SO—Baker 5, Reif 1, Spilde 6. BB—Baker 1, Reif 2, Spilde 1.

BURLINGTON 9, ELKHORN 6

Burlington 300 100 5—9 10 4

Elkhorn 002 100 3—6 6 2

Leading hitters—Klein (B) 3x4, M. Baumeister (B) 2x4, Berezowitz (B) 2x4. 2B—Burinda (B), Rocha (E). HR_Kelin (B), M. Baumesiter (B), K. Baumeister (B).

SO—Klein (B) 6, Crawford (E) 11. BB—Klein 5.