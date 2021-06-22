Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milton, WI

Milton, Elkhorn fall in sectional semifinal softball game

By Gazette staff
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjeRp_0abWm1K600

Milton and Elkhorn softball teams came up short Monday in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal games.

In Division 1, Oregon got back-to-back home runs from Megan Bloyer and Hailey Berman in the fourth inning in pulling away for a 6-1 win over Milton.

Milton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Oregon responded with six straight runs.

At Elkhorn, Burlington scored five runs in the seventh inning en route to a 9-6 victory at No. 1-seeded Elkhorn. The Demons got 10 hits from six different hitters.

The Elks, who finished 20-4, trailed 4-3 going into the seventh. The Demons scored five times in the top of the inning, making the Elks’ three-run bottom half of the inning not enough. Elkhorn starter Christina Crawford struck out 11.

OREGON 6, MILTON 1Milton 001 000 0—1 3 1

Oregon 001 500 x—6 8 1

Baker, Reif (6); Spilde

Leading hitters—Vanderhei (M) 2x3, Berman (O) 3x4. 2B—Vanderhei (M), Reif (M). HR—Bloyer (O), Berman (O)

SO—Baker 5, Reif 1, Spilde 6. BB—Baker 1, Reif 2, Spilde 1.

BURLINGTON 9, ELKHORN 6

Burlington 300 100 5—9 10 4

Elkhorn 002 100 3—6 6 2

Leading hitters—Klein (B) 3x4, M. Baumeister (B) 2x4, Berezowitz (B) 2x4. 2B—Burinda (B), Rocha (E). HR_Kelin (B), M. Baumesiter (B), K. Baumeister (B).

SO—Klein (B) 6, Crawford (E) 11. BB—Klein 5.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
152
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Milton, WI
City
Burlington, WI
Oregon, WI
Sports
State
Oregon State
Milton, WI
Sports
City
Oregon, WI
City
Elkhorn, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Wiaa Division#Spilde Leading#Reif 1#Bb Klein 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WIAA
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy