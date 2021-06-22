Cohasset free of COVID last week

COVID may not go away quite as easily, but the governor’s latest public health emergency proclamation makes clear the end is near on most pandemic-related regulatory relief. Her latest public health proclamation says Iowans should not expect the few that remain to last beyond July 25th. It means no more delays in license renewals for restaurants and bars, pesticide applicators and temporary teachers. Tattoo artists and tattoo shops also have a tight deadline for renewing their licenses. They have until Tuesday to renew their 2020 license without a penalty In addition, next Wednesday, tattoo businesses or artists with permits that expired in 2020 will no longer be able to work until they have renewed for the 2021 permit year.