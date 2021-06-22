Cancel
Public Health

Cohasset free of COVID last week

 16 days ago

Jun. 22—For the second time in the last three weeks, Cohasset reported no new COVID-19 cases in the state's weekly release. Cohasset has seen no new cases or a single-digit caseload in ten of the past 11 weeks, and no more than a single case in five straight weeks. The...

