Scituate LGBTQIA+ community comes together for special event

northwestgeorgianews.com
 16 days ago

Jun. 22—Scituate PRIDE held an Open Mic Night earlier this month in the Arts Plaza at Scituate High School. "The open mic night had a wonderful turnout, especially for a later addition to our calendar," said Scituate PRIDE Vice President Sheena Sanders-Smead. "Nikki and I met Jamele Adams, the new Director of Diversity for the Scituate school system, and we discussed Pride Month in Scituate. He was thrilled to hear about our calendar and all Scituate PRIDE was doing."

