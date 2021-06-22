Can you play as Sonic in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game?
The official game of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, entitled Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, is now live for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. Users can compete in a variety of Olympic events with their own created avatar. This game is published by SEGA, a well-known company thanks to the lovable Sonic the Headhog. Sonic has a rich history related to the Olympic Games, thanks to the Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games franchise. And, you can (kind of) play as Sonic, and here’s how you can make that happen.www.gamepur.com