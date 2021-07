Apple is planning to open its first Apple Developer Academy headquarters for the Middle East and North African region (MENA) in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Gazette reports The Apple Developer Academy is part of a program to ensure that students that are interested in technological fields receive proper training for developing apps across all of the Cupertino firm’s devices. Under a curriculum created by Apple, students will learn how to write and manage apps for the iOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS platforms.