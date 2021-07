Hello, fellow gardeners. It’s me, Anca. Some of you already know me. I’m my mom’s new gardening assistant. She says that I’m more trouble than I’m worth, but I’m learning, and she couldn’t do without me. You see, I’m a very clever helper dog. I can carry my mom’s trowels and clippers all over the garden and generally produce them on demand. I also know how to dig in flowerpots to help her when she’s removing soil. In fact, I’m probably more efficient than she is.