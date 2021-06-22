Fayetteville meth dealer gets 14 years in federal prison
Jun. 22—RALEIGH — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Monday for trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possessing a firearm. Terekus Derrell Rogers, 39, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.