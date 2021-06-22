How to earn points in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

The Tokyo 2020 Games might have been delayed a year thanks to COVID-19, but after a long wait, it’s time for the events to finally begin. Game publisher SEGA holds the video game right for official Olympic video game action, and in June 2021, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game has been released worldwide. In this title, players can compete in some of the events seen at the Summer Olympic Games. But, to unlock certain features, you’ll need some points.