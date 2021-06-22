Does Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game have online play?
The Tokyo 2020 Games might have been delayed a year due to COVID-19, but after a long wait, it’s time for the events to finally begin. And to get ready for the big event, SEGA released the official video game for the Tokyo Games in June 2021, entitled Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game. Players can rack up medals across a variety of events in offline play, but you might be wondering whether you can test your strength against from around the world. We can confirm that users can play in both offline and online play for this title.www.gamepur.com