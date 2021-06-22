Does Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game have online play?

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a quick and straightforward beat ‘em up. Your first time playing through the game shouldn’t take you more than 45 minutes to complete the story. It’s just a friendly little add-on partnership between Warner Bros. and Xbox that they made the game within a six-month window and are providing it for anyone who wants a quick run of fun. Once you near the end of that run, though, you will face off against the main antagonist of the game, AL-G Rhythm. Here is how to beat him.