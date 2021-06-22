How to unlock outfits in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is now live for a number of consoles, including the Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Usually in the Olympic Games, each country wears a certain outfit, depending on the event. In this game, users can stray away from this concept, and customize their avatar’s look, physique, and even change the type of clothes that are worn. Items such as shirts, jeans, hats, masks, to even special costumes that cover the body from head to toe. So, how can you unlock outfits in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game? Here’s how you can unlock outfits.