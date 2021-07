July 1, 2021 - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was in a stingy mood Wednesday night during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena, allowing just one goal amid a barrage of more than 40 shots by the Montreal Canadiens. The Bolts were not nearly as prolific on offense but got goals from Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Blake Coleman, whose diving, highlight-reel score in the final second of the second period broke a 1-1 tie, electrified the home crowd and seemed to deflate the visiting Canadiens, who, up until that point, had been the dominant team. The Lightning, now leading the series 2-0, travel to Montreal for Game 3, set for 8 p.m. Friday.