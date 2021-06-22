Handel and Haydn Society returns to live performances for Harry Christophers’s final season

The Handel and Haydn Society has announced a return to live performances this fall, unveiling a season of eight programs to take place at Symphony Hall and elsewhere. The season juxtaposes many staple traditions (“Messiah,” “Bach Christmas”) with several new sights and sounds, with guest conductors and historically overlooked pieces taking their first turn with the ensemble. What’s more, if subscribers can’t make it to Symphony Hall, the venue for all but one Boston program this season, they can now tune into a livestream of any H+H Sunday performance there, or watch it later online.