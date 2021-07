ULI Chicago has released recommendations to encourage the creation of a standardized valuation process in the City. Working in partnership with the City of Chicago and the Cook County Assessor’s Office, ULI Chicago convened a group of experts which reviewed the Illinois Department of Revenue Sales Ratio Studies and other sources and constructed a hypothetical scenario of what the fair assessment and taxation might have looked like and how it might impact different property types. The scenario is based on conditions in 2018, when Chicago was last reassessed, in an effort to provide insight before Chicago’s 2021 reassessment.