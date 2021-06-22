Cancel
NBA

Magic troll 76ers after Ben Simmons’ Game 7 dud with ‘Markelle Fultz’ jab

By Elizabeth Karpen
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Sixers’ Game 7 loss at home to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, many wondered what happened to Ben Simmons?. The three-time All-Star was nonexistent at points in the series, managing just three shot attempts throughout the series’ fourth quarters. The 24-year-old passed up what appeared to be an open dunk opportunity when the 76ers were down by two points in the fourth quarter Sunday with 3:31 left.

