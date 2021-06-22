Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dominic Smith wouldn’t let Jacob deGrom’s gem be wasted

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo that’s what a clutch two-out hit by the Mets looks like, in case it had been so long that you forgot. As much as this Jacob deGrom start felt different than others before it — because of the new umpire inspections for sticky substances and the ace’s recent early exits caused by elbow and shoulder pain — it was following a familiar script until Dom Smith stepped to plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. DeGrom was dominant with little breathing room created by big hits.

nypost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Shane Greene
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Sean Newcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: What Jacob deGrom means to me and fellow Mets fans

Never in my wildest dreams as a New York Mets fan would I think that I would ever experience a Met produce one of, if not the greatest season recorded by a pitcher in MLB history. Jacob deGrom right now is pitching better than anyone I’ve ever seen and probably will ever see. The numbers are truly off the charts.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Trade deadline, Jacob deGrom among pressing issues Mets face

For all their recent struggles, they are still the first-place Mets. Whether that four-game NL East lead shrinks or grows could hinge upon the answers to these five questions:. What are the Mets’ needs headed to the trade deadline?. Joey Lucchesi is finished for the season after tearing his UCL,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets turn to Jacob deGrom on heels of split with Phillies

The New York Mets have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 11 games. Fortunately, their best pitcher -- and arguably best hitter -- will be on the mound and in the lineup Saturday afternoon. New York's Jacob deGrom looks to continue his dominance when he faces...
MLBNew York Post

A deeper look into Jacob deGrom’s ‘ridiculous’ Mets season

Jacob deGrom was actually just getting warmed up when he pitched to a 0.66 ERA this year in spring training. The real season began for the Mets on April 5, and the right-hander has continued manhandling opponents with his 100-mph fastball and filthy slider. He will take a 0.50 ERA and a 30-inning scoreless streak to the mound for his Saturday start against the Phillies. Over his past 21 innings pitched, he has allowed just five hits and struck out 35, and his place as the game’s best pitcher is unquestioned.
MLBnumberfire.com

Dominic Smith not in Mets' Sunday lineup

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith is being replaced in left field by Billy McKinney against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. In 260 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .241 batting average with a .673 OPS, 6 home...
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom, Fernando Tatis Jr. engaged in NL MVP duel

LAS VEGAS — With bat flips and a home-run trot highlighted by a dance around the third turn, Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoys putting on a show in a game forever resistant to showboating. But times do change, and even many old-school purists are beginning to embrace Tatis’ flair.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets’ Jacob deGrom best show in sports — even when he’s ‘human’

Jake deGrom has some nerve. How dare he show up to work ill-prepared to outduel the middling likes of Zach Eflin, while allowing his ERA to blow up to an ungodly 0.69?. Allowing three hits and two runs over six innings, and striking out just five? Forcing his team to bail him out with a two-run ninth and a walk-off Michael Conforto sac fly?
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Discusses Umpires Checking Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer For Substances

Umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances is in full effect, and fans have seen some meltdowns since the rules were put into place Monday. Major League Baseball now can fine and suspend players if they are caught with a substance on their glove, belt, hat or anywhere on their body or uniform. The first two full days went fine for some teams, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked, passed the test and went on to throw five scoreless innings Monday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Jacob deGrom could have been the original Shohei Ohtani

The baseball world has been taken by storm by one of the most unique players in MLB history: Angels’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Despite an illustrious history dating back to 1901, the sport has seen few players that have moved the dial like Ohtani. Fans of the New York Mets, like all other fanbases, have watched this early-season breakout in amazement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy