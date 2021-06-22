Cancel
MLB

Cubs' offensive struggles continue in 4-0 loss to Indians

By Associated Press
670 The Score
670 The Score
 9 days ago

Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

670 The Score

670 The Score

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

MLBneosportsinsiders.com

Indians top Cubs 4-0, Civale Exits Game with Finger Injury

The Tribe travelled to the Windy City on Monday for a two game series with the Cubs. Bobby Bradley went yard to get the Indians on the board early. This broke an 0-for-14 slump with his fifth homerun of the season. Josh Naylor blasted a two-run homer in the fifth...
MLBchatsports.com

Naylor and Bradley carry Cleveland past Cubs 4-0

I do not have it in me to write a particularly good recap tonight, and so I will write a very bad one. You have been warned. The Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago Cubs by a final score of 4-0 tonight. The Cleveland Indians improved their record to 40-30. The Cleveland Indians are only two games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox, who are also in first place atop the AL Central standings.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cleveland 4, Cubs 0: Javier Báez makes a major baserunning mistake

It’s going to be the topic of discussion today, so might as well get right to it. Situation: Bottom of the fourth inning, Cubs down 1-0, Javier Báez on first base after hitting into a fielder’s choice. Anthony Rizzo lifted a routine fly ball to left field [VIDEO]. Javy forgot...
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland beats Chicago Cubs 4-0, loses Aaron Civale to injury

CHICAGO — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping Cleveland overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.
MLBHerald & Review

The Chicago Cubs have the worst offense in MLB this month, and a tough 10-game trip awaits: ‘The more you struggle, the more you want success’

The Chicago Cubs knew this tough slate of games awaited them. Between the quality of opponents and caliber of pitching, the Cubs offense was going to be challenged. Well, the June schedule has put a once-rolling lineup through a grinder. The Cubs’ offensive production has ranked last across multiple key categories — yes, even worse than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who snapped a 17-game losing streak Monday.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Adalberto Mondesi, Byron Buxton, Ketel Marte (2021)

Week 12 of the fantasy baseball season, and we’ve got a couple of familiar faces (Adalberto Mondesi and Byron Buxton) popping up on the injury report again. Those were the most impactful players to be placed on IL this week, with guys like Jose Abreu, Jesse Winker, and Bryce Harper battling day-to-day-type injuries. It’s the time of the season when the hot stove starts heating up, so managers are going to want to stay plugged into the News Desk on FantasyPros.com for all the latest rumors and news.
MLBcubsinsider.com

David Ross, Cubs Could Face Difficult Decision if Jake Arrieta Continues to Struggle

Jake Arrieta knows a little something about throwing no-hitters against the Dodgers, so perhaps it’s fitting that he’ll be taking the bump Friday night in the wake of his team’s combined effort in the series opener. More accurately, Cubs fans are happy their team got a win prior to Arrieta’s start. The former ace has been very much former and not so much ace over for several weeks now, going 2-6 with a 7.58 ERA over his last nine starts.
MLBMLB

'It's frustrating': Cubs fall 5 back of Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Ian Happ tossed away his bat and spiked his helmet to the dirt in frustration on Tuesday night. The Cubs outfielder had just swung through a slider from Brewers reliever Jake Cousins, stranding the bases loaded in a crucial seventh inning. It was a moment that undid a...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres blow 4-0 lead to Colorado in 8-4 loss

After not scoring until the ninth inning in Monday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Padres then failed to score in the seven remaining innings while Yu Darvish and the bullpen could not survive Coors Field and the Rockies in an 8-4 loss.