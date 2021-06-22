Traverse City Will Have A New Mayor This Fall

After six years as mayor and 22 years serving on various city boards, Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers confirms to The Ticker he will not seek reelection as mayor this fall. Carruthers is still deciding whether to run for a partial commission term that will open when Commissioner Roger Putman steps down in November, while former city commissioner Richard Lewis confirms he’ll run for mayor. The city commission is expected to experience significant turnover in November with incumbents including Putman, Christie Minervini, and Brian McGillivary leaving office and a handful of new faces vying for seats.