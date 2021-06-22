Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB umpires begin checking pitchers for foreign substances

Temple Daily Telegram
 17 days ago

The search is on by major league umpires for sticky stuff that pitchers might use to doctor baseballs. What has long been against the rules but rarely enforced is being overlooked no more. The crackdown began Monday when major and minor league umpires started regular checks of all pitchers for tacky substances that can be used to get a better grip on the balls and can also increase the spin of the balls and make hitting them more difficult.

www.tdtnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Ron Kulpa
Person
Tomás Nido
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Major League Baseball#The New York Mets#Mets#Braves#Citi Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

Bonus baseball! The Indians and Rays will play a pair as Tuesday's meeting was postponed as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. The opener begins at 12:10 PM ET with six other matinees on getaway day for many teams. It's not the strongest card for streamers, at...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: All-Star Game notes, MLB Draft, Trade Deadline and more

A frustrating first half of the 2021 regular season will come to an end this weekend when the Atlanta Braves finish off a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and head into the All-Star break. Just being real, this season has been anything but fun. There have been some bright spots such as the play of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, but those have been largely overshadowed by the reality of a sub .500 record 86 games into the season. That certainly wasn’t what any of us were expecting.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Slugging lefty, possible Yankees trade target, is hottest hitter in MLB

With four weeks until the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, general managers would be wise to heed the old investment adage: buy low, sell high. For the Texas Rangers, the value of slugging lefty outfielder Joey Gallo may never be higher than it is right now. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs trade rumors: 1 trade to make, 1 trade to avoid

The Chicago Cubs need to make the right deal ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline. While the Chicago Cubs are on fire right now, they can get even better if they make the right trade heading into the MLB trade deadline. And as the old saying goes, some of the best trades are the ones you don’t make. So who should the Cubs be trying to trade for and who should they be avoiding?
MLBBoston Herald

Pedro Martinez: Let umpires check for sticky substances, not managers

When it comes to checking for sticky substances on pitchers’ hands and baseballs, Red Sox pitching legend Pedro Martinez said he wants Major League Baseball to leave that job to umpires. That means managers should stay in the dugout, he said. “Nobody else can raise a red flag and say,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Makes Worst Call Of The Season

Veteran Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez made arguably the worst strike three call of the 2021 season on Monday evening. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey got rung up by Hernandez on a strike three looking call following an outside breaking ball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
MLBWILX-TV

Seattle Pitcher Disciplined For Substances

-NEW YORK (AP) - Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substance. He was given a 10-game suspension. The announcement comes two days after Santiago was ejected from a game against the White Sox in Chicago. Santiago also was fined. He appealed the decision, and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.

Comments / 0

Community Policy