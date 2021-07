(Anita) Eight of CAM’s eleven losses in softball this season have come by three runs or less. In fact, three of the Cougar’s last four losses have been by one run. Coach Larry Hunt says, “We’ve had our ups and downs, but I feel real confident where we are at. We are looking forward to getting into the end of the season and the tournament.” A variety of things have perhaps cost CAM some games they could have won this season, “It’s an unearned run or an error, we just have to make the plays that consistently we can do and make the basic ones. I think if we do that then we are going to be in good shape.”