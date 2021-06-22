Op-Ed: Fix landlord-tenant courts before eviction moratorium ends

For too long, our landlord-tenant courts have disadvantaged tenants and failed to protect basic due-process rights of unrepresented litigants. Across the country, COVID-19 highlighted long-standing systemic challenges that left many families even more vulnerable in the aftermath of the pandemic. In New Jersey, this was especially true for the state’s eviction process. As an overwhelming number of pending evictions continues to accumulate, the New Jersey Supreme Court has an opportunity to consider changes in landlord-tenant court procedures to make the eviction process fairer for both landlords and tenants, and especially those who do not have attorneys to assist them.