Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Op-Ed: Fix landlord-tenant courts before eviction moratorium ends

By Jessica Kitson
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For too long, our landlord-tenant courts have disadvantaged tenants and failed to protect basic due-process rights of unrepresented litigants. Across the country, COVID-19 highlighted long-standing systemic challenges that left many families even more vulnerable in the aftermath of the pandemic. In New Jersey, this was especially true for the state’s eviction process. As an overwhelming number of pending evictions continues to accumulate, the New Jersey Supreme Court has an opportunity to consider changes in landlord-tenant court procedures to make the eviction process fairer for both landlords and tenants, and especially those who do not have attorneys to assist them.

www.njspotlight.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trial Courts#Court System#The Supreme Court#New Jerseyans#The Special Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Housing
Related
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
Congress & CourtsNewsTimes

'Landmark' verdicts like Chauvin murder conviction make history - but court cases alone don't transform society

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) American courts in 2021 have already handed down several potentially historic rulings, from the Supreme Court’s recent decision restricting voting rights in Arizona and potentially nationwide to a Minnesota jury’s conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd last year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

'Landmark' verdicts alone don't transform society

July 6 (UPI) -- American courts in 2021 have already handed down several potentially historic rulings, from the Supreme Court's recent decision restricting voting rights in Arizona and potentially nationwide to a Minnesota jury's conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd last year. Cases like these are...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta the government cannot force nonprofit organizations to disclose the names of their supporters. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a statewide youth assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, I believe this ruling presents one of the most significant wins for civil rights in decades.
Somerset County, NJNew Jersey Herald

Landlord refused to accept tenant's rental assistance for illegal unit. NJ says they must

Joseph Mattos, a chef in a Branchburg restaurant, thought he had found a way to prevent becoming homeless again. That changed within a matter of minutes. The math was tough, but for most of last year Mattos, 49, was able to pay his $1,050 monthly rent for a Somerset County apartment even after the restaurant where he worked shut down when the COVID pandemic struck. He turned over his enhanced unemployment benefits and blew through his savings to cover the rent.
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Supreme Court Rejects Another Questionable Qualified Immunity Decision By An Appeals Court

From the SCOTUS-plays-another-round-of-QI-hot-potato dept. The Supreme Court appears to be continuing to make amends for the mess it's made of qualified immunity over the years. Having tilted the playing field so far in favor of law enforcement even appeals court judges started making audible noise about the injustices encouraged by this doctrine, the Supreme Court seems to be trying to make things a bit more level.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

The Surprising Future of Free Exercise of Religion at the Supreme Court | Opinion

This was an important year for religious liberty at the U.S. Supreme Court. But except for those watching the Court's decisions quite closely, what's new was easy to miss. The future of free exercise litigation looks quite different than the future many religious liberty advocates had hoped for a year ago. Still, it is a future full of promise for those who would support broad judicial protection for First Amendment religious liberty rights.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Enough: It's time to make vaccinations mandatory

(CNN) — It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court delivers defeat to Harris with donor-privacy decision

Her name is no longer on the case, but Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a Supreme Court smackdown last week when the justices toppled California’s donor-disclosure requirement for charities. As California attorney general, Ms. Harris turned up the heat on charitable nonprofits by insisting that they submit to her office...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

NCPA urges robust enforcement of PBM reform law in W.Va.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Community Pharmacists Association has urged the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner to watch out for pharmacy benefit manager “games” when developing rules to implement reform legislation approved by Republican Gov. Jim Justice (R). Among other things, HB 2263 will implement reporting requirements to ensure transparency; prevent PBMs from charging higher copayments when patients go to a pharmacy of their choice; and ensure minimum reimbursement rates in line with rates a PBM pays to mail order pharmacies and other pharmacies owned by or affiliated with a PBM.

Comments / 5

Community Policy