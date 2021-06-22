Petition for eviction, restraining order filed against party spot host following NOLA east mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Signage says it's "Da Perfect Spot", but the debate over how that spot should be used now goes to court. June 5th, a shooting broke out at a party along the I-10 service road in New Orleans east that injured nine people. But the property owner through court documents says a gathering of this size and type was never part of the lease agreement in the first place.