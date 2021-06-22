RedHawks explode Monday, taking down Chicago 11-0

FARGO- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks gave the crowd at Newman outdoor field a show on Monday, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning, and winning 11-0. The RedHawks had the bats going in this one. Jordan George would start the route with a two-run homer in the third, which made it 2-0 RedHawks. The RedHawks would then go on to score eight runs in the fifth. They brought 11 men up to the plate and got RBI’s from Will Zimmerman, Manuel Bascon, Corelle Prime, Jordan Geroge, John Silviano, and Dylan Kelly.