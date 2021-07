Researchers from the LSTM based Cochrane Infectious Disease Group (CIDG) explored whether community administration of ivermectin influences malaria transmission. Malaria still kills millions. Researchers are excited by a new intervention: giving people a drug which kills mosquitoes that bite them. Incredibly, this is a reality, as the drug ivermectin, widely used for the control of parasite infections such as lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis, appears to do this. With some mosquitoes now resistant to the insecticides used in treated bed nets, this is a potentially important new control measure.