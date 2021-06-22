Twin study is first to reveal genetic risk factors for PTSD and migraine

There's no denying that heart disease should be a concern all Americans consider. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease causes about 1 in 4 deaths in the U.S., making it the country's No. 1 killer. But based on the portrayals of sudden chest-clutching and collapsing we often see on TV and in movies, it's easy to feel like a cardiac event is something that can strike anyone at anytime without warning. However, knowing whether or not you're at a heightened risk for heart disease doesn't have to be a mystery—and it also doesn't necessarily require several trips to the doctor for various tests and screenings (though those are always a good idea). Research shows that a quick self-check of your mouth can help you identify whether your heart disease risk is high. Read on to find out what to look for.