Cael Funk (Edgewood-Colesburg) — The sophomore pitcher ranks second in the state of Iowa, regardless of class, with 61 strikeouts. Only Keota junior Colten Clarahan has more at 69. Funk is 4-1 with a 0.74 ERA in 28 1/3 innings of work. Opponents are hitting just .119 against him. He has allowed just 12 hits, six walks and two hit batsmen.