Online forum marks the beginning of new era in medical research

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of scientific efforts, the search for successful treatments of many cancers and most metastatic disease, Alzheimer's and other incapacitating and/or deadly conditions sometimes seems to have hit a wall. The time has come to include a new perspective into the equation: the patient perspective, a unique insight that may help bring those walls tumbling down.

