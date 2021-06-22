Cancel
Public Health

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 455 – RKI

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 455 to 3,722,782, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 77 to 90,472, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

kfgo.com
