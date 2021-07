Delaware State Police have arrested a 51-year-old Millsboro-area man on felony charges after an altercation on a beach in the Pot-Nets Seaside community on Sunday. According to the DSP, on June 27, around 1 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the beach area on Sandpiper Road in the Pot-Nets Seaside mobile home park for a report of a fight in progress. They said their investigation determined that Stephen C. Grady, 51, of Millsboro was on the beach when the 32-year-old male victim arrived at the beach with his family on personal watercraft. An argument ensued between Grady and the victim about the watercraft before the argument escalated to a physical altercation, police reported.