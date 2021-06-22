Midnight Mania! Belal Muhammad’s hatred for Colby Covington ‘levels above’ Leon Edwards beef

Leon Edwards is doing some reflection after getting some heat following his win over Nate Diaz. Leon Edwards walked away from his UFC 263 bout against Nate Diaz with a win. Despite a dominant performance by Edwards, many fans were preoccupied with the one moment where it looked like Edwards was in trouble of being knocked out. Diaz rocked Edwards for just a moment but didn’t follow through to finish the deed. In a recent interview on the “Fighting with Teddy Atlas” podcast, Edwards explained what went through in mind at that moment.