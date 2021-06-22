Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Midnight Mania! Belal Muhammad’s hatred for Colby Covington ‘levels above’ Leon Edwards beef

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelal Muhammad is doing his best to climb up the Welterweight ladder, but it sure seems like some of the top-tier Welterweights don’t have a huge interest in fighting him. Notably, Muhammad stepped up on short-notice to fight Leon Edwards, only for an eye poke to derail the bout. “Rocky” has shown little interest in making things right with a second match, which has left Muhammed fuming in the past.

www.mmamania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arturo Gatti
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Tai Tuivasa
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Muhammed
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Dan Ige
Person
Mark Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Welterweights#Ppv#Mma Kings#Ufc#5th Ruby#Bulletvalentina#Instagram#Tuivasa#Espn Mma#Wwfc#Barrelelapierna#Sportsfightclub#Killers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCfoxbangor.com

Kamaru Usman’s Manager Says Covington, Edwards & Nate Diaz Not Worthy Of Title Shot

“Kamaru can fight a can, a Monster can, a Coca-Cola bottle. It doesn’t matter. He smashed everybody. Violated everybody. Nobody deserve nothing.”. That’s Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, answering the question … who’s next for the UFC welterweight champ??. The 34-year-old Usman has run thru almost all his competition at...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Reveals ‘Fake’ Khabib Fight In Video

Colby Covington is one of the most infamous UFC fighters in the game today but also one of the most successful where he is a former UFC Welterweight Champion. Taking his infamy game to the next level, Covington recently took to social media via Twitter to post a sparring session of Dustin Poirier combating a sparring partner during training. Colby Covington recently leaked this Conor McGregor ‘retirement’ news.
UFCmmanews.com

Leon Edwards To Self During Diaz Bout: Don’t End Up Like McGregor

Leon Edwards is doing some reflection after getting some heat following his win over Nate Diaz. Leon Edwards walked away from his UFC 263 bout against Nate Diaz with a win. Despite a dominant performance by Edwards, many fans were preoccupied with the one moment where it looked like Edwards was in trouble of being knocked out. Diaz rocked Edwards for just a moment but didn’t follow through to finish the deed. In a recent interview on the “Fighting with Teddy Atlas” podcast, Edwards explained what went through in mind at that moment.
UFCTMZ.com

Belal Muhammad Calls Out Leon Edwards, We Have Unfinished Business!

Belal Muhammad says he has unfinished business with Leon Edwards ... and wants to scrap only months after a (very) gross eye poke forced their fight to be stopped early. TMZ Sports asked the 32-year-old who he wanted next after his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Demian Maia ... and the #9 ranked UFC welterweight called out a dude he knows very well.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Thompson won't take bait from Colby Covington: 'I'm going to eat him up with niceness'

Stephen Thompson isn’t going to play Colby Covington’s game and get into a war of words. Thompson (16-4-1 MMA, 11-4-1 UFC), who is currently focused on Saturday’s UFC 264 co-headliner with Gilbert Burns, has recently been the target of Covington’s (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) verbal ire, specifically for having the nickname “Wonderboy” at 38 years old.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC's Colby Covington on Conor McGregor: 'It’s Not Saying Much to Beat Him Anymore'

Beating Conor McGregor has long been considered a huge accomplishment in UFC, but top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington doesn't view it that way anymore. Appearing on What the Heck with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Covington was asked to predict the upcoming UFC 264 main event between McGregor and his former American Top Team teammate, Dustin Poirier.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Colby Covington makes his prediction for McGregor-Poirier 3

No. 1 ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington made his prediction for the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Covington mentioned McGregor’s power advantage and said if McGregor is able to adapt from his last fight and retain a motivated mindset, he will prevail. “If Conor...
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Will the UFC book Leon Edwards – Jorge Masvidal?

Last week the UFC‘s BMF teased fight fans when he tweeted out that he would be returning soon. Jorge Masvidal (35-15) has been spotted in Las Vegas this week ahead of his teammate’s trilogy with Conor McGregor. Masvidal has said that he’s ready to return and this week his agent...
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Offers Response To Colby Covington’s Video

Dustin Poirier is well aware of a recent video of one of his sparring sessions that was released by Colby Covington. Poirier and Covington were once teammates at American Top Team. Things got ugly between the two once Covington’s MAGA schtick got off the ground. “Chaos” took aim at several fighters, even his own teammates. Poirier ended up being one of them and it got to the point where ATT and Covington parted ways.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Leon Edwards Drops Nate Diaz ‘Choking’ Bombshell

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards are two of UFC’s top competitors with the two having recently met at UFC 263 and with Edwards getting the victory in what many called the ‘win of his career’. During a recent appearance on the ‘Fighting With Teddy Atlas’ podcast, Edwards discussed the fight and in particularly the last round. Edwards discussed how Diaz tried to end their contest via a chokehold. Credit to SportsKeeda for the below. Nate Diaz recently ripped this ‘wrong’ UFC decision.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Replacing Colby Covington After ‘Humiliating’ Claim?

Kamaru Usman‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz believes tha Nate Diaz should be the one to get the opportunity to fight for the title next. He often makes controversial remarks and now once again he made the headlines. Kamaru Usman says Nate Diaz should get the chance instead of Colby Covington. In...
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Gives Leon Edwards Advice On How To Land Title Shot

UFC president Dana White has revealed what Leon Edwards has to do in order to earn a shot at Kamaru Usman‘s welterweight title. Leon Edwards is currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak that includes victories over former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Vicente Luque and, most recently, Stockton’s own Nate Diaz. But despite a comfortable win on the scorecards against Diaz at UFC 263, the performance wasn’t enough to earn a championship opportunity according to White.
UFCMMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Dustin Poirier responds to Colby Covington’s controversial sparring clip

Colby Covington, in classic “Chaos” style, lives to cause problems. It is unlikely that Covington and Dustin Poirier will ever meet in the cage — the former team mates are at different weight classes, and each man is involved in his own title hunt — but that does not prevent Covington from taking every opportunity to pester “The Diamond.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Allegedly ‘Scary’ Street Fighting Leaks

Firas Zahabi recently opened up on UFC star Nate Diaz stating that he does not really lose fights, rather he just runs out of time. Diaz, who has record of 20-13 in MMA and 15-11 in UFC had previously showcased a great performance when he was able to pulloff an incredible comeback against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month. Manny Pacquiao Reveals If Spence Fight Is Canceled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy