Midnight Mania! Belal Muhammad’s hatred for Colby Covington ‘levels above’ Leon Edwards beef
Belal Muhammad is doing his best to climb up the Welterweight ladder, but it sure seems like some of the top-tier Welterweights don’t have a huge interest in fighting him. Notably, Muhammad stepped up on short-notice to fight Leon Edwards, only for an eye poke to derail the bout. “Rocky” has shown little interest in making things right with a second match, which has left Muhammed fuming in the past.www.mmamania.com