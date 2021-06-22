Cancel
Ohio State Guard Duane Washington Invited To NBA Draft Combine

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 9 days ago
Ohio State senior guard Duane Washington has received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine after a strong performance at the G League Elite Camp over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Washington averaged 15.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds in two games at the camp, which took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. His team won both games and he finished with overall plus-minus of +27.

Washington was joined at the camp by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who struggled by comparison. He scored just five points and pulled down 11 rebounds in two games (1-1).

While Washington’s performance certainly improved his stock, both players must decide if they will remain in the draft or withdraw their name from consideration and return to school by July 7.

The combine, which runs through June 27, will go a long way in determining what Washington does.

NBAPosted by
247Sports

Duane Washington has productive NBA G League Elite Camp

Update (11:19 p.m. ET): According to a report from ESPN's NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Duane Washington received an NBA Combine invite after his performance at the G League Elite Camp. Duane Washington may have surprised many when he declared early for the 2021 NBA Draft, but he may have...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Sits Atop SI All-American’s Initial 2022 Class Rankings

Coinciding with the end of college football’s recruiting dead period, SI All-American unveiled its initial team rankings for the class of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon. The rankings are not measured by the number of commitments in any given class, but instead place emphasis on the quality of the players, position they play and how the program has address its needs so far this cycle.
NFLPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Offers Son Of Former NFL Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter

Ohio State has several players on its roster to whose fathers played in the NFL, though none may be more notable than Troy Vincent and Marvin Harrison, the fathers of redshirt junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent and freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., respectively. The Buckeyes are now hoping to...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 Chicago Wide Receiver Kaleb Brown Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State landed its first commitment of the month when Chicago St. Rita four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown pledged his services to the Buckeyes during his one-day unofficial visit on Monday evening. The 5-foot-11 and 177-pound Brown, who is considered the sixth-best wide receiver and No. 63 prospect overall in...
Michigan State247Sports

Everything Hunter Dickinson said on The Michigan Basketball Insider podcast

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson is in the middle of making one of the most important decisions of his life. Should he stay in the NBA Draft or should he return to Ann Arbor for his sophomore season? To break down the process, Dickinson appeared on The Michigan Basketball Insider podcast with Tim McCormick this week to discuss the combine process, what he's working on and much more.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Lands Commitment From North Carolina Transfer Kicker Noah Ruggles

Former North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles announced on Wednesday afternoon he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll have two years of immediate eligibility remaining. A native of Odessa, Fla., Ruggles went 19-for-27 on field goals and 45-for-45 on extra-point attempts during his redshirt sophomore year with the Tar Heels in 2019. That includes a career-long 49-yard field goal in a loss to Wake Forest that season.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis invited to NBA Combine

Florida point guard Tre Mann will join teammate and fellow guard and former five-star prospects Scottie Lewis at the NBA Combine next week, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported over the weekend that Lewis had been invited to the NBA Combine, and Charania...