Thousands protested in cities across Spain to demand justice after a gay man was beaten to death after what police believe could have been a homophobic attack.Samuel Luiz, 24, was attacked while out with friends in the city of A Coruña in the early hours of Saturday morning after an argument started outside a nightclub. He died later in hospital.After his death sparked outrage across Spain, police in Catalonia were investigating another attack which might have been motivated by homophobia.Mr Luiz lost his life after a row with passers escalated into a fatal assault.When he made a video call outside the...