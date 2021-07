On Friday night, former Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer shared a hilarious letter from a 4th grader who ranked him among the other champions on the game show. Holzhauer is well known to Jeopardy! fans for his multiple appearances on the quiz show. From April to June 2019, he went on a 32-game win streak on Jeopardy! He set numerous single-game records for earnings and even went on to claim victory at the Tournament of Champions later that same year. In addition, Holzhauer ranks third in all-time American game show earnings. So yea, he’s good at what he does.