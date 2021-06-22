Nationals’ lefty Patrick Corbin on slider vs Mets; Kevin Pillar on Corbin now + more...
Between May 18th and June 9th, Patrick Corbin made five starts, over which the left-hander had a 6.51 ERA, 12 walks, 19 Ks, and a .327/.393/.449 line against in 26 IP, but he followed up on that rough stretch with his best start of the season, an 8 1⁄3-inning outing on the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates in which he gave up eight hits, one walk, and one earned run, throwing a season-high 110 pitches in an 8-1 win.