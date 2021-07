The Volkswagen Golf R has evolved into one of the most capable hot hatches around, and as great as it is in standard form, it's a pretty good base for tuning too. The newest model in the lineup, based on the eighth-generation Golf has evolved further than ever, as you can get it as a wagon in Europe, but none of these awesome variants would exist without the original Mk. 4 Golf R32. In celebration of five generations of R-badged Golfs, Volkswagen is taking us on a trip down memory lane to see just how far the car has come.