(4PM-8PM Hourly) Can’t Even Comedy (in LA)

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
President Biden met with civil rights leaders for almost two hours on Thursday as part of a broader effort by his administration to focus on voting rights, a key part of his agenda that has struggled to overcome the roadblock that is the evenly split Senate. The civil rights leaders...
At least two Haitian Americans are among six men who have been arrested in the assassination of Haiti's president early Wednesday, officials said. Haiti's minister of elections Mathias Pierre identified James Solages, as one of the two Haitian Americans. He did not provide additional details about Solages' background, nor provide the name of the second Haitian American.
Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — The armed group who assassinated Haiti's President, Jovenel Moise, were "professional killers" consisting of more than two dozen people, including two American citizens and retired members of the Colombian military, authorities have said. But as more details begin to emerge of the people who killed Moise...
CNN — Los Angeles County – the most populous county in the US – is seeing “exponential growth” of Covid-19 cases as Delta takes over as the dominant strain, according to local health officials. The jump mirrors upticks in other parts of the country over the past week, as experts...
Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...