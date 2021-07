Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 loss to Cleveland. Cabrera was one of the few bright spots for Detroit in this one, as he connected for his sixth home run of the season in the second inning. The veteran has never really got going this season, as his OPS still sits at just .635, though he's capable of providing the occasional good stat line. Fantasy managers just shouldn't expect a return to his peak production anytime soon.