One of the great joys of the 21st century is the popularization of Brussels sprouts as a delicious and hearty leafy food. Long considered a bitter vegetable and the source of trauma for many children, that began to change in the 1990s when Dutch scientists formulated a less bitter, high yield variety by cross breeding old seeds with new ones. By around 2009, whispers began circulating in the culinary world about some chef named David Chang combining sprouts with bacon. Today, Brussels sprouts can be considered a safe addition to any menu, and Baker & Wife on Siesta Drive proves the point.